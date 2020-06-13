DPRK Steel Production Increases
The Hwanghae Iron and Steel Complex introduced a device of heating a tundish by making use of dust coal in the steel workshop.
The device makes it possible to save a lot of electricity and time for heating a tundish.
The complex reduced the furnace repairing time and the production cost per one ton of steel by establishing a refractory burning process based on high-temperature air combustion technology.
It also produced rolling roll shaft sliding bearings by itself and introduced several technology renovation plans.
The Kim Chaek Iron and Steel Complex guaranteed safety in the operation of oxygen-heat blast furnace and hot rolling equipment by introducing a nitrogen replacement system in the fluidized-bed gas generator. It is also increasing steel production by solving sci-tech problems arising in the operation of centrifugal oxygen compressor of oxygen plant.
The Puryong Ferroalloy Factory increased the output of a furnace 10% as against in the past by realizing the pelletization of anthracite.
2020-06-13
The Hwanghae Iron and Steel Complex introduced a device of heating a tundish by making use of dust coal in the steel workshop.
The device makes it possible to save a lot of electricity and time for heating a tundish.
The complex reduced the furnace repairing time and the production cost per one ton of steel by establishing a refractory burning process based on high-temperature air combustion technology.
It also produced rolling roll shaft sliding bearings by itself and introduced several technology renovation plans.
The Kim Chaek Iron and Steel Complex guaranteed safety in the operation of oxygen-heat blast furnace and hot rolling equipment by introducing a nitrogen replacement system in the fluidized-bed gas generator. It is also increasing steel production by solving sci-tech problems arising in the operation of centrifugal oxygen compressor of oxygen plant.
The Puryong Ferroalloy Factory increased the output of a furnace 10% as against in the past by realizing the pelletization of anthracite.
2020-06-13
No comments:
Post a Comment