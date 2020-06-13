Inter-Korean Relations Have Become Uncontrollable
There is a Korean saying: to shut the stable-door after the horse is stolen.
This perfectly fits the Blue House of south Korea when it made public its stand regarding the scattering of leaflets on June 11.
Having broken its silence, the Blue House finally convened a meeting of the permanent committee of the Security Council in which it defined the act of scattering leaflets against the north as an act against the existing laws, and made public its stand that it would seriously respond to the breach of the law and abide by all the agreements reached between the south and the north.
The Blue House, which kept mum behind the "Unification Ministry", panic-stricken over the recent incident, has now presented itself to express its stand as if to make a "bold decision". But I feel doubt about it beyond trust.
Its statement sounds like an apology or repentance, and its "resolution to take counteraction" seems to be plausible.
However, I still doubt whether it is just a brainstorm trick of the Blue House to tide over the present crisis as its attitude of repentance is too casual in light of the gravity of the crime committed.
The south Korean authorities have so far been good at paying lip service. They have availed themselves of every chance to unleash spurious words while reading others' faces.
It was not due to the lack of words or written promises that the north-south ties have become as they are now.
This was because they had no will to implement the words they uttered and the commitments they made, they had no capacity to carry them out with determination and they were weak and incompetent.
Now they barely put to use the laws that had already been in place. A new law touted by them is still a far way off the enforcement. How can we pin any hope on that law?
Had they been truly concerned about the north-south relations getting deteriorated, they should have made dozens of such laws for the past two years since the adoption of the Panmunjom Declaration.
Even at this moment, the conservative group of south Korea reproaches the authorities, talking about "low-postured attitude towards the north" and "submission", and human scums pledge to scatter leaflets again on June 15 and 25.
They don’t stop daringly insulting and defaming the dignity of our Supreme Leadership.
No one can vouch that the south Korean regime would suppress its master's hindrance and control all sorts of trouble-making noises that are made under the slogan of "freedom of expression" at home.
Now the Blue House, the Ministry of Unification and even the ruling party are running helter-skelter to talk about "good-for-nothing act" and "stern counteraction". They say that they would check the leaflet-scattering by mobilizing the police forces, but it is uncertain whether they can properly do their job as they fail to exercise even their public power.
They brag as if they have belatedly put the situation under control but such behaviour cannot but be viewed as a stupid wordplay.
They scrapped even the inter-Korean agreements and declaration which the north and the south committed to implement with their hands held together and on which they stamped seals after a word-by-word study before proclaiming to the world. So, no one will lend an ear to their honey-tongued language.
It will be greatly mistaken for the Blue House to calculate that it can calm down our people's rage which has erupted like a volcano by doing a mean play-acting and put the current grim situation under control with its imprudent words, and this will be another mockery of us.
The recent incident has smashed to pieces the confidence in the south Korean authorities that we have made so much effort to build.
Whoever will be better than the southerners in talking big?
We really don't want to stand face to face with them anymore as they often talk tall as if to achieve something great but fail in taking even a practical step.
From now on, the south Korean authorities will have to have a regretful, painful time.
KCNA
