They Must Pay Dear Price for Their Heinous Crime
What is more outrageous is the attitude of the south Korean authorities who are busy trying to shirk their responsibility, by saying about a “measure for prevention of leaflet-scattering” and a “plan for effective system under examination”.
The recent provocation is no accident but an inevitable outcome born of their acquiescence. The rash act that has been committed in the heavily guarded frontline areas without any restrictions after the adoption of the Panmunjom Declaration and the north-south agreement in the military field is itself a clear proof that the south Korean authorities connived at and encouraged it and thus they are fully to blame for it.
This is a downright challenge to the sincere goodwill and generous efforts of the DPRK to usher in a new heyday for the improvement of inter-Korean relations and Korea’s independent reunification. And as it is also an intentional act to destroy the north-south relations, there will be no mercy and tolerance to it.
We will never forgive anyone who dares to hurt the dignity of our supreme leadership but let them pay dear for it.
Ho Myong Hyok, official of the Ministry of Land and Environment Protection
Ho Myong Hyok, official of the Ministry of Land and Environment Protection
