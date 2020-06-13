Clear Is Our Message to US
Two years have passed since the historic June 12 DPRK-US summit talks were held.
We need to see what the world has witnessed and what lesson the history taught about the DPRK-US relations in not a short period of 732 days.
What stands out is that the hope for the improved DPRK-US relations—which was high in the air under the global spotlight two years ago—has now been shifted into despair characterized by spiraling deterioration and that even a slim ray of optimism for peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula has faded away into a dark nightmare.
The desire of the peoples of the two countries to put an end to the world’s most antagonistic relations between the DPRK and the US and to open a new cooperative era of peace and prosperity runs deep as ever. Yet, the situation on the Korean peninsula is taking a turn for the worse day by day.
This is vindicated by the DPRK-US relations during the past two years.
A total dismantlement of the northern nuclear test ground, the repatriation of scores of American POW/MIA remains, special pardon granted for the convicted felons of US nationality who were held in detention—all these measures taken by our Supreme Leadership are indisputably significant ones that have constituted an epoch-making resolve.
In particular, we made a strategic determination whereby we took an initiative for suspending nuclear test and test launch of ICBMs in order to build confidence between the DPRK and the US.
Such being the case, It needs to pay attention to what the US, a party to the agreement, has done for the past two years though it has very often expressed gratitude for our special measures.
“No testing, getting remains.”
“Hostages returned.”
These are what the master of the White House representing the United States of America reeled off time and again as a boast.
The US professes to be an advocate for the improved relations with the DPRK, but in fact, it is only hell-bent on exacerbating the situation. As a result, the Korean peninsula has now turned into the world’s most dangerous hotspot steadily haunted by the ghost of nuclear war, an adverse stream of durable and lasting peace which has been committed to establish by both sides.
The DPRK is still on the US list of targets for preemptive nuclear strike, and all kinds of nuclear strike means held by the US are aimed directly at the DPRK. This is the stark reality of the present day.
Such typical evidences are nuclear strategic bombers, which fly any time into the south Korean airspace for nuclear strike drills, and aircraft carrier strike groups which bustle around the seas surrounding south Korea.
The US is introducing a large number of modern, cutting-edge hardware like stealth fighters and reconnaissance drones worth tens of billions of US dollars in order to transform the south Korean army into the attack-oriented one, and the south Korean authorities are burdened with payment of an astronomical amount of money accordingly.
The US administration, for the two years of totally unjust and anachronistic practices, laid bare openly that its much-claimed “improvement of relations” between the DPRK and US means nothing but a regime change in the DPRK, “security guarantee,” an all-out preemptive nuclear strike, and “confidence building,” an invariable pursuit of isolation and suffocation of it.
All these facts clearly prove once again that, unless the 70-odd-year deep-rooted hostile policy of the US towards the DPRK is fundamentally terminated, the US will as ever remain to be a long-term threat to our State, our system and our people.
A question arises at this point of time.
The question is whether there will be a need to keep the relations of Singapore’s handshake, as we see that there is nothing of practical improvement to be made in the DPRK-US relations even though our Supreme Leadership and the US President are maintaining their personal relations.
In retrospect, all the track records of the present US administration are nothing but an accumulation of achievements for political purpose.
Never again will we provide the US chief executive with another package to be used for achievements without receiving any reward.
Nothing is more hypocritical than a paper promise.
Our Supreme Leadership, in the historic Fourth Enlarged Meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, discussed the national strategy for nuclear development in conformity with the prevailing internal and external situation and solemnly declared the further bolstering of the national nuclear war deterrent to cope with the unabated threats of nuclear war by the US.
Whenever Pompeo and other politicians of the US open their mouths, they make nonsensical remarks that the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is still a secure goal of the United States.
The invariable strategic goal of the DPRK is to build up more reliable force to cope with the long-term military threats from the US.
This is our reply message to the US on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of June 12.
KCNA
