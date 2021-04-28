Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured in Africa Today Program: "Somalia Political Stalemate"
Monday, 29 March 2021 1:44 AM
Watch the program at this link: Somalia political stalemate (presstv.com)
Somalia's Political Stalemate Somalia is in a protracted constitutional crisis, with opposition leaders claiming that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed commonly known by his nickname "Farmajo" has overstayed his mandate after elections failed to take place as scheduled.
However, the country's foreign minister says Somalia is committed to holding free and fair elections This week's edition will be focusing on Somalia's political stalemate amid frequent attacks by Al Shabab terrorists. We will be asking, what's behind the delay in holding elections and are foreign actors involved in fomenting the current crisis? In the second part of our show we are looking into the rapid growth of African startups over the last one year. What are the reasons for the success of these startups during the COVID-19 pandemic?
