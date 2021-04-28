Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed by Press TV on the Killing of African Americans and Latin Americans in the United States
Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, was highlighted in a Press ATV interview on the police shooting death of 13 year old Adam Toledo in Chicago.
To view the interview just click on the following link: Chicago releases graphic video of police shooting 13-year-old boy | Urmedium
This youth was shot to death by the police after he raised both hands. There was no image of a weapon in his hand at the time the shots were fired.
People have been demonstrating and rebelling across the United States since May 2020 in the aftermath of a series of killings such as Ahmaud Arbery in south Georgie, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Since the beginning of a nationwide uprising the police and racist mob killings have not subsided.
The program aired live on Thurs. April 15, 2021.
