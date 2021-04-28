Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed by Sputnik Radio on the Rwandan Genocide Report
In this segment of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire, to discuss the recent report which found France played a “significant” role in “enabling a foreseeable genocide” in Rwanda.
Listen to the podcast of this segment at the following link: Rwandan Government Report Confirms "Significant" French Role In Genocide (spreaker.com)
How does the report by the Rwandan government commission diverge from the findings of a French government.
France says that it was viewing the Rwanda situation from the lens of former colonizers. Yet it has not pledged any reparations for the damage down inside this East-Central African state.
