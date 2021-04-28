Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. April 24, 2021 Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. April 24, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just go to the following website: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/24 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on traditional leaders in the Republic of Zimbabwe who have praised the work of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa; Mozambique President Felipe Nyusi has pledged to enhance the national security of this Southern African state battling an insurgency in the north of the country; a state funeral was held for President Idriss Deby Itno who was assassinated earlier in the week in Chad; and despite the conviction of a former white police officer in Minneapolis for the brutal murder of African American George Floyd, people are still dying at the hands of law-enforcement.
In the second hour we listen to a briefing by the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the current status of the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the vaccination programs designed to curb the pandemic.
We examine a number of issues related to developments on the African continent and internationally.
Finally, we pay tribute to the 67th birthday of political prisoner and journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal.
