Operational Challenges Faced by Insurers in Africa amid COVID- 19
By Rédaction Africanews and Afolake Oyinloye
We are celebrating 5 years of telling the continent's stories here on Africanews. This week on Business Africa, we find out how Covid-19 is forcing insurers on the continent to be more inclusive.
We also find out Why Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu is passionate about the youth and startups in Africa and we ask- Can big businesses breathe a sigh of relief in post -Magufuli Tanzania? All on this edition.
- Insuring Africa -
Insurance penetration on the continent is extremely low compared to global averages. While the Covid-19 pandemic was a nightmare for many businesses and insurers, in Cameroon, a tech savvy entrepreneur is not eating this crisis. We bring you the story of how Richard Lowe of Activa Assurance is making insurance more inclusive using digital tools.
- Tony Elumelu Foundation's training amid COVID 19 -
Africa is the youngest continent and experts have predicted that the youth bulge on the continent is a double-edged sword. Tony Elumelu, a Nigerian billionaire is determined to harness the positive potential of the youth by investing in their startups. The numbers, an investment of $100m, a target of 1m jobs and $10billion annual revenue. Let's get inspired.
- Tanzania: Business after Magufuli -
Tanzania's new president Samia Suhulu Hassan has a unique opportunity to write the next chapter on her country's business book. She can follow John Magufuli's tough stance on foreign business or chart a new path and embrace the power and potential of big business. To understand what a Suhulu presidency means for Tanzania's business community, we take a look at her business decisions over the one month she's been in charge.
