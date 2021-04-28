Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. April 17, 2021 Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. April 17, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To enjoy the podcast of this broadcast click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/17 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features a PANW report with dispatches on the 41st anniversary of the national independence of the Republic of Zimbabwe; the Ethiopian government has announced the arrests of additional leading members of the TPLF in the north of the country; South Africa is rolling out its vaccination program for COVID-19 targeting senior citizens; and thousands of people are fleeing the northeastern region of Nigeria after violent attacks by the Boko Haram insurgency.
In the second hour we listen to a briefing from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reporting on the status of the pandemic as well as efforts to vaccinate people internationally.
Finally, we listen to the opening session of an African Union (AU) conference held earlier in the week on plans to develop five vaccination production centers throughout the continent.
