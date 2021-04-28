Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. April 25, 2021 Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. April 25, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/25 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the aims of the Zimbabwe government to reach herd immunity against the COVID-19 virus through its vaccination program; Chad is still facing uncertainty amid the aftermath of the assassination of former President Idriss Deby Itno and the ascendancy of a transitional military leadership council; the capital of Mogadishu in Somalia has been the scene of gunfire between rival factions of the national military over a dispute surrounding the tenure of the current president of this Horn of Africa state; and one Ethiopian expert says the completion of the Grand Renaissance Dam Project (GERD) will be beneficial for neighboring Egypt and Sudan as well.
In the second hour we look closer at the current situation in Chad where France and other allies of the former president are concerned about the security situation inside the country and region.
Finally, we examine other issues impacting the African continent and the international community.
