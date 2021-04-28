Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. April 10, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. April 10, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/10 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the national elections in the Horn of Africa state of Djibouti where the incumbent president has won a fifth term; in the Central and West African state of Chad President Idriss Deby is seeking to extend his tenure in office; there has been another explosion in the Somalian city of Baidoa where several people were killed; and many countries are waiting for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to end the year-long pandemic.
In the second hour we hear a briefing from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the status of efforts to curb the pandemic.
Finally, we listen to an interview with host Abayomi Azikiwe on the impact of the counter-revolution in Libya ten years after among other issues.
