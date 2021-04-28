Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Dual Accounts of Rwanda Genocide Raise Tensions Between France and Kigali
Watch this television interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the recent contradictory reports released by the Rwandan and French governments related to the genocide of 1994.
To view this interview just log to the following website: France ‘bears significant responsibility’ for enabling 1994 Rwanda genocide: Report - YouTube
The Rwandan genocide of 1994 was one of the most deadly and traumatic events to occur during the post-colonial African situation. It has been reported that more than 800,000 people were killed between April and July of that year.
France had troops inside the country both prior to and during the mass killings. Since the genocide, Paris has had a turbulent relationship with Kigali and the Rwandan President Paul Kagame over the last 27 years.
The segment aired live on Tues. April 20, 2021.
