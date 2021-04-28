Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV on the Global Vaccination Crisis Related to COVID-19 and Childhood Immunizations
Watch this worldwide television interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the World Health Organization's (WHO) warning in regard to the delays in distribution and administering of preventive vaccines due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last 15 months.
To watch the Press TV Worldwide news station interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, just click on the following link: WHO and UNICEF warn of a decline in vaccinations during COVID-192 | Urmedium
The interview was broadcast live on Mon. April 26, 2021.
