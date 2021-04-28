Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. April 18, 2021 Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. April 18, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the episode just click on this website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/18 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the plans to lift the suspension of J&J COVID-19 vaccines in the Republic of South Africa; the African Union in the aftermath of a vaccination manufacturing conference last week says that the continent is lacking in regard to access to inoculations; Zimbabwe has commemorated the 41st anniversary of its national independence; and the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) has held its 8th Congress in Havana.
In the second hour and third hours we look back at the 60th anniversary of the defeat of U.S. imperialism at the Bay of Pigs in Cuba during April 1961.
We rebroadcast two audio documentaries on developments involving United States and Cuban relations during the early years of the Revolution.
