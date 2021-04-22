Sudan Calls for End to Fighting in Chad
April 20, 2021
(KHARTOUM) - Sudan on Tuesday called for an end to fighting between the government forces and rebel groups after the death of President Idris Deby on the battlefield.
Chadian president Idriss Deby talks to the press before attending the second day of the fourth EU-Africa summit on 3 April 2014 at the EU Headquarters in Brussels (Photo: AFP/Thierry Charlier)
The rebel alliance Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), last week clashed with the government forces seeking to overthrow Deby who ruled the country for more than 30 years.
On Tuesday Morning the army announced his death adding that a military council led by his son Mahamat will lead the country and organise general elections in 18 months.
In a statement released in Khartoum, the foreign ministry said following with great concern the fighting in neighbouring Chad between the government forces and the armed groups.
"The Government of Sudan (...) calls on all Chadian parties to calm down and stop the fighting so as to ensure the security and stability of Chad and the safety of its citizens," reads the statement.
The Sudanese authorities followed closely the fighting between the government army and FACT rebels who headed to the Chadian capital Ndjamena coming from Libya.
The Sudanese transitional authority including the Sovereign Council and the Government and the political forces offered condolences on the death of President Deby.
