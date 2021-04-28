Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. April 11, 2021, Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. April 11, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the recording of this episode just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/11 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the national elections in Chad where the incumbent president appears to have secured another term of office; an aid agency has been attacked in the northeastern region of the West African state of Nigeria; Benin's elections are being held while the existing administration of President Patrice Talon is attempting to remain in power; and Uganda is signing another deal to expand an oil pipeline important to the development of the East African state.
In the second hour there is a news report providing details on a number of contemporary issues in Africa and the international community.
Finally, we pay tribute to Paul L. Robeson, artist, actor, social scientist and activist, on the 123rd anniversary of his birth.
