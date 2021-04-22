Sudan Officially Repeals Israel Boycott Law
April 19, 2021
(KHARTOUM) - Sudan has officially repealed a law on boycotting Israel paving the way for full normalization with Tel Aviv.
"In a joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers, we approved a bill to cancel the Israel boycott law," announced Sudan’s Justice Minister Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari in a tweet on Monday.
Sudanese political groups did not yet reach a deal on the sharing of the parliamentary seats. Until then, the legislative power is exercised by the collegial presidency and the cabinet in a joint meeting.
The boycott law, which had been enacted in 1958, bans diplomatic and business relations with Israel. The repealed legislation imposed a 10-year prison sentence for anyone who violates its provisions.
On April 6, the Sudanese cabinet approved the repeal of the Israel boycott law, reaffirming its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution.
On 7 January 2021, Sudan joined the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, which have ushered rapprochements between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.
However, some groups in the ruling coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change had voiced their opposition to the rapprochement with Israel.
Referring to the opposition of some groups that are part of the transitional authority, the Sovereign Council Spokesman Mohamed al-Faki who is also a member of the Sovereign Council said the decision to repeal the boycott law came after long discussions.
(ST)
