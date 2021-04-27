No Crime Lasts a Hundred Years
A second global caravan against the U.S. blockade of Cuba took place in more than 50 cities around the world this weekend
April 26, 2021 13:04:07
Twitter's news feed did not stop. Facebook played live videos, one after another. Before the restless eyes of those following everything related to Cuba posted on social networks, this Saturday and Sunday, it was impossible not to notice that something was afoot.
From distant China and Australia to nearby lands across the Americas, photos began to circulate of people, some Cuban and many other nationalities, comparing the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island to a virus, one that is as harmful and in need of elimination as SARS-COV-2.
This coming June 23, once again, representatives of Cuba’s revolutionary diplomacy will submit to the United Nations the draft resolution calling for an end to this genocidal policy. That is why, this weekend, the world came out to give its firm support to our longstanding demand that the U.S. government lift the blockade.
First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who is an active leader on Twitter, joined the global demands on this platform.
The President noted the dozens, hundreds of people, who launched “Bridges of love” in more than 50 cities on several continents, and those of Santa Clara and Las Tunas in Cuba, “demanding the same thing in all languages," he wrote.
Seconds later, in another tweet, he compared the global protest to an "unstoppable wave" in the midst of a global epidemic.
"#EliminateTheBlockade is demanded everywhere. Today there are thousands, tomorrow it will be millions, and one day it will be all of humanity. There is no crime that lasts 100 years, nor a sovereign people that accepts submission," Díaz-Canel stated.
The first worldwide caravan against the blockade of Cuba took place the weekend of March 27 -28. At that time, solidarity organizations and Cuban residents abroad on the five continents, in cars, on motorcycles and bicycles, expressed their opposition to this brutal U.S. policy and held virtual and physical meetings to explain the impact of the blockade and the more than 240 sanctions adopted by the Trump administration, not one of which has been rescinded by Joe Biden.
Now, one month later, new countries joined the initiative, with Cuba, once again, in the lead.
Villa Clara and Las Tunas were both sites of caravans against the blockade.
On bicycles, motorcycles, scooters, skateboards and light vehicles, among others, many young people could be seen, who, in this way, also expressed their gratitude to the nations that joined the worldwide mega caravan.
In Havana, a beautiful regatta and a giant mural were two of the most notable initiatives that saluted global activism. A bevy of small boats emerged on the Havana waterfront to extend a bridge of solidarity.
Europe, once again, was among the most active regions of the world, judging by the number of actions and messages published.
Many joined the mobilization in Italy, Spain, Belgium, France, Serbia, Ireland, United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey and the German cities of Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Bonn, Munich, Bremen, Bielefeld, Hamburg, Schwerte, Chemnitz, Dresden, Leipzig and Stuttgart.
The website Siempre con Cuba, devoted to solidarity with Cuba, reported actions in Africa, where residents in Burkina Faso, Gambia, Botswana, South Africa, Nigeria, Namibia, Benin, Tunisia, Liberia, Ethiopia, Egypt and Angola sent messages of support to the Cuban struggle for sovereignty.
Activities were also carried out in Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, Belize, Panama, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Uruguay, Argentina, and other American nations.
THE MEGACARAVAN, ALSO IN THE UNITED STATES
The blockade was also denounced in 13 states and 21 cities in the United States, Lianys Torres Rivera, head of the Cuban Mission in the United States, reported on her Twitter account.
Cuban citizens residing there, and locals in solidarity, demanded the resumption of consular procedures; the elimination of the measures imposed by Trump; and the removal of Cuba from the State Department’s list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism.
