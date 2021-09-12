GERD’s Two Turbines to Go Operational Soon
September 11, 2021
ADDIS ABABA – The Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Dr. Eng. Sileshi Bekele announced work is underway to make the two turbines of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) operational in generating power in the first months of Ethiopian’s New Year.
He told local media that the two turbines would start generating power in the early months of the New Year through working day and night.
“Ethiopia has an inalienable right in making use its natural resource. Therefore, we have to work hard and use these natural resources appropriately thorough understanding that it is the best and the only way to lift out of poverty,” he added.
Sileshi said the construction of the dam is one of the ways to fight poverty and wished that this Ethiopia’s New Year, Ethiopians would be able to overcome challenges and move towards growth and peace.
Underscoring the government’s commitment to complete the construction of the dam as per schedule, the Minister also extended his wish for all Ethiopians across the globe to have a happy, peaceful, hopeful, and loving Ethiopian New Year.
BY HIZKEL HAILU
The Ethiopian Herald 11 September 2021
