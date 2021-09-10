Greetings Sent to General Secretary of CPV Central Committee and President of SRV
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, sent a message of greeting to Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and Nguyen Xuan Phuc, president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
The message extended warm congratulations to the Vietnamese general secretary and president and the friendly Vietnamese party, government and people on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of the SRV.
It said that the SRV has vigorously struggled to build socialism after achieving national liberation and country's reunification for the past 76 years since its foundation.
The message expressed pleasure over the fact that the Vietnamese people have made progress in the efforts to implement the decisions of the 13th party congress and build a prosperous and civilized socialist state under the leadership of the CPV.
It expressed belief that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation developing on good terms between the two parties and two countries would continue to develop in the spirit of the agreement reached at the historic summit in March 2019.
It sincerely wished the general secretary and the president good health and bigger success in their responsible work leading the party and state.

