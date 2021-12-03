Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Africa Today Discussing the Role of the Military in Sudan
Watch this worldwide satellite television news network program "Africa Today" featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the aftermath of the previous military coup attempt in the Republic of Sudan on Sept. 21, 2021 several weeks prior to the actual putsch on Oct. 25.
To view this program go to the URL link: Sudan’s Coup attempt (presstv.ir)
Abayomi Azikiwe says clearly that these developments will hamper and further complicate efforts aimed at achieving civilian democratic rule inside the oil-rich state.
Promotional language for the program says: "Military coups are yet again becoming a common occurrence in Africa. After recent military takeovers in Mali, Chad and Guinea it was the turn of Sudan. Last September, a group of Sudanese army officers purportedly loyal to deposed President Omar al-Bashir led a failed military coup. This week we are focusing on the alleged military coup in Sudan and the political and the economic crisis in this country which has also abandoned its long-term support for the Palestinian resistance. We shall also look at how employees of the World Health Organization have been involved in sexual abuse in the Democratic Republic of Congo." This report aired initially on Oct. 11, 2021.
