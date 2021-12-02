Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV Worldwide Satellite News: Sudan Masses Demand Civilian Rule
Watch this worldwide satellite television news network segment featuring an interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the recent demonstrations in the Republic of Sudan demanding an immediate reversal of the military coup which took place last month.
To view this interview just click on the following URL: At least 15 killed, dozens injured in Sudan's anti-coup protests - YouTube
Abayomi Azikiwe emphasizes that the military regime is obviously receiving external financial and security support since it is acting with complete impunity towards the African Union, United Nations and the actual revolutionary democratic forces operating inside the oil-rich state.
The report aired live on Nov. 17, 2021.
