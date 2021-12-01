Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed over Sputnik Radio's By Any Means Necessary on the Crisis of Governance in West Africa
Listen to this segment at the link above of By Any Means Necessary radio program featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the posture and policies of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) towards the military juntas which have seized power in Mali and Guinea.
To hear the podcast of the interview go to this link: Sanctions Levied On West African Nations (spreaker.com)
Abayomi Azikiwe notes the close links between the coup makers and the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM). The broadcast aired on Wed. Nov. 10, 2021 over Sputnik Radio.
The promotional language for the segment reads as follows: "In this segment of By Any Means Necessary, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the imposition of sanctions on Mali and Guinea by the Economic Community of West African States, the relationship of ECOWAS to the United States, the developing situation in Guinea, and the patterns taking place across the African continent."
No comments:
Post a Comment