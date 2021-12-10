Africa Must Have Permanent Seat at UNSC!
December 10, 2021
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has recently stated, “I join other African leaders in reiterating that a continent of around 1.3 billion people needs a permanent voice and seat at the UNSC, represented through a bloc. Issues and decisions that concern the continent cannot continue being addressed without continental representation.” Fortunately, almost all Africans would argue in favor of the assertion of the Prime Minister. Particularly, Ethiopia, as a founding member of both the United Nations and the African Union, has been speaking for the cause of Africa as well.
It is possible to understand the multitudinous loss Africa endured for it could not have a permanent voice or seat at the Security Council. Because of this, Africa in general, Ethiopia in particular could not exercise their rights in making African decisions. Unfortunately, all decisions that concern Africa have been made by the western leaders that have inevitably affected Africa. Even it would not be improper to deduce that today’s problems African nations are struggling with the result of irrelevant decisions made by certain irresponsible western leaders.
Assuredly, decisions made and exported to Africa by some Western leaders undeniably resulted in crises, loss and recurrent conflicts. The UN must be a platform where equality and fraternity is practically reflected. Matters that directly affect the people of Africa should not fall in the hands of a few who rather have limitations in understanding the socio-economic and cultural realities on the ground. The best interest of Africans can only be served with the participation of Africans on their own.
matters. The UN body itself cannot operate healthily leaving aside a billion people of Africa. Africa and Africans have become reliable partners to the global community. And peace and prosperity will certainly be ensured by meaningfully including the voices of the people. It is a legitimate concern that must keenly be considered by member states of the UN as the continent is still devoid of representation in the key body of the UNSC.
It is time for African leaders to believe the resolution for this long-lasting problem is in the hands of Africans. What the current African leaders including Prime Minister Abiy are doing is the sound beginning. They ought to bring their struggle to successful accomplishment through securing the permanent seat or voice at the UN Security Council.
As usual, they must speak with one voice when it comes to electing representatives on the world stage. Besides, it is hoped that there are some Western leaders who believe that intended global progress is impossible without irrefutable holistic development of Africa; hence, they ought to be a voice for Africa so that it would secure a permanent seat at the UN Security Council.
Realizing the continent’s role, many African leaders have been requesting for reform in the Security Council so that Africa’s involvement in the council would sufficiently be recognized. Without question, this is the right time to act diligently for the African leaders to have a permanent UN Security Council member.
The Ethiopian Herald December 10/2021
