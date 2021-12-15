ALBA Countries Reiterate Their Support to Syria
14 December، 2021
Havana, SANA- The countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) reiterated their support for Syria and rejection of any intervention in its internal affairs
During a press conference in Havana, Secretary-General of the Bolivarian Alliance Countries, Ambassador Sacha Llorenti said “the ALBA countries stand by Syria in its war on terrorism, condemning any act that violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
It is noteworthy that the Bolivarian Alliance for Peoples of Our America (ALBA) established on December 14, 2004, including the founding countries of Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Dominica, Ecuador, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Grenada and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and two observer countries Haiti and Suriname.
Rafah al-Allouni/ Shaza Qreima
