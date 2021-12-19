Berlin 1884 – Geneva 2021! Was it the ‘Curtain Raiser?’
December 19, 2021
Yes, as many are tweeting and posting it was Berlin 1884, and now it is Geneva 2021. ‘The white people’ getting together in that very Geneva where HIS made his famous speech, to talk about ‘the black people.’ Hey that was what Berlin was all about, ‘the whites’ talking about ‘the blacks!’ That’s what Geneva 2021 is all about, ‘the whites’ talking about ‘the blacks!’ Africa wasn’t there in Berlin; Africa isn’t there in Geneva!
Under the pretext of human rights and all those NGO-friendly terms they want to make sure we’re unable to defend ourselves. And while not gathering under some roof going to countries and telling politicians, “Don’t give those Ethiopians drones!”
I’ve one simple, very simple question, “Why is it right when others fly thousands of miles and use drones killing their targets and innocent civilians too (like the ten Afghans recently in the news) and why is it wrong when Ethiopia uses them to safeguard its territorial integrity and also fight home-grown foreign-backed terrorism? Isn’t Ethiopia entitled to fight against its terrorism? Since too many things in global poetics these days are conceived and hatched behind the scenes we’d like to know if there are countries ‘allowed’ and ‘denied’ to fight terrorism. Terrorism is terrorism wherever it’s committed. Simple! Or do they want to categorize terrorism victims on their skin colors or in which part of the world they are committed?
Yes, Geneva 2021 is a reminder of Berlin 1884. In his book “AFRICA Altered States, Ordinary Miracles’ Richard Dowden writes, “Whites sat down at a meeting in Berlin … and agreed to carve up Africa by drawing lines on map.”
Tell me what would have happened if the Maikadra massacre had happened in one or another ‘country of the white people?’ I’d have chosen not to use that particular term. But that’s what they are making about to be! Like Berlin 1884 so is Geneva 2021. Tell me what would have happened if seventy-odd year-old women are gang raped with some going as far as committing suicide? Or shouldn’t I ask the question” Is that disrespect?
It’s indeed mind-blowing when you see the timeline in trying to prevent us from defending ourselves. When Mussolini marauders swept across Ethiopia, they prevented us from getting arms to defend our country and turned their backs on us while tons of poison gas rained down on us, while allowing Mussolini’s cannibalistic
goons continued getting the guns and oil aplenty. They said if Mussolini was to get out of Ethiopia, he’ll join Hitler so just let his black shirts do the job he wants them to do.
When Siad Barre’s expansionist army swept hundreds of miles across south east Ethiopia they prevented us from having the weapons we bought to defend ourselves. Luckily this country always had true friends in its times of crisis and they came and fought on our side. Now we are trying to defend ourselves within our means and they are going all over the place pleading “Don’t give the Ethiopians drones?”
Look something has been bugging me the past several days about this spat between the Americans and the fellow who happens be the spokesperson of the terrorist group. A couple of days back he goes on the regions TV and claims it was the Americans who advised them to take Addis Ababa and install some form of transitional government. For many who have been trying to read between the lines there was no surprise in that ‘revelation.’ Still others were not far off “I always suspected those guys were neck-deep in the whole thing.”
Many of us expected a very quick response from the State Department or somewhere else. Remember this was the same political entity who issued some statement condemning Deacon Daniel, a private citizen, for something he never said. But now a top mouthpiece who has been feeding almost everything to the media and politicians for over a year points the finger at you and you remain quite for so long! By the time the statement came out no one was impressed.
Even then they didn’t name the fellow by name. Then a couple of days back the American Embassy in Asmara comes out with another statement this time naming the guy. The question is wasn’t this a closed and sealed case? The talk around town is that the guy’s days in that seat are numbered. Why I do I feel there is much more to this story than both sides are letting out?
Here is what Futurical tweeted; “If you had any doubts regarding the significance of the war in Ethiopia, the 1884 Berlin-like meeting of European countries in Geneva scheduled for 17 Friday 2021 to discuss Africa in its absentia should now make it clear that Ethiopia is fighting a colonial war!”
All said those who sat in that Berlin 1884 meeting must be waltzing in their graves with joy!
The Ethiopian Herald December 19/2021
