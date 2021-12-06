Delivering ‘Judgment’ on Lies of the Century Provokes 25 Million People in Xinjiang: Regional Spokesperson
By Liu Xin and Fan Lingzhi
Dec 06, 2021 10:18 PM
A press conference on Xinjiang-related issues is held on December 6, 2021 in Beijing. Photo: Liu Xin/Global Times
Delivering a "judgment" to the lies of the century severely infringes on the international order and disrespects the true victims of "genocide" and seriously provokes 25 million people living in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Xu Guixiang, the spokesperson of the regional government, said on Monday.
Xu's remarks were made in response to news that the fake tribunal - "Uyghur Tribunal" - is going to deliver a judgment on the genocide allegation of Xinjiang on December 9.
The "Uyghur Tribunal" is not a juridical organization, but a pseudo-tribunal made by anti-China forces in the West and the US. And their so-called judgment has no legitimacy but a stunt, Xu said. He noted that the pseudo-tribunal, with its presumption of guilt, is going to blatantly deliver a verdict to the lies of the century, which severely infringes on the international order.
The "Uyghur Tribunal" was set up by anti-China forces in the US and the West and the "World Uyghur Congress (WUC)" - a terrorist organization. It has no legal basis or the right to make any judgment, Xu said, noting that the WUC has spent money to hire liars, which shows no respect to laws.
The so-called tribunal has a presumption of guilt and fabricated "evidence" to fool others and its purpose is to smear Xinjiang and interfere with the region's affairs to contain China, Xu said. Such a "tribunal" manipulated by a terrorist organization could only incur derision and condemnation from the international community.
People who participated in the "tribunal" are notorious, including Jeffery Nice, who has close ties with overseas anti-China forces. Those "witnesses" to the "tribunal" have been exposed to be actresses and actors trained by anti-China forces, Xu said.
The "genocide" allegation against Xinjiang is the biggest lie against China in history. There are rigid procedures to define a genocide crime and it could not be nailed by some organizations, groups or countries based on untenable accusations and smears, Xu said.
Policies in Xinjiang fit into the region's development and local residents' interests, and are righteous moves that can stand the test of time. The 25 million residents in Xinjiang have formed an iron wall to firmly defend the hard-fought stability and prosperity, and fight with any foreign force, Xu said.
