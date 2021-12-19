Demonstrators Reach Sudanese Presidency Despite Huge Security Measures
December 19, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese protesters reached the presidential palace after fierce confrontations with the security forces in Khartoum.
The Resistance Committees on Sunday organized protests across the country to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of the December revolution. In Khartoum State, the protests targeted the presidential palace to demand to hand over power to a civilian government.
After nearly two months of protests, Sunday’s demonstrations converged from Omdurman, Khartoum North and Khartoum to the same target for the first time. Previously, the anti-coup protests were organized separately in the three cities of the capital.
Despite the closure of bridges linking the three cities and blockade of the main streets leading to the Republican Palace, thousands of protesters successfully crossed the Nile River as their massive number impressed the forces deployed at the bridges.
Eyewitnesses told the Sudan Tribune that military personnel cried as they watch the masses moving towards the bridge. The protesters crossed into Khartoum from Omdurman first and then from the Khartoum North to Khartoum.
“The army is the army of Sudan, the army is not the army of Burhan,” chanted the women and men who passed beside the immobilised soldiers.
The processions poured toward the presidential palace where the security forces in the adjacent streets sought to stop their progress.
But after some 30 minutes, the soldiers withdrew from their positions paving the way for the conquest of the bastion of the coup leaders.
The anti-riots forces used fired tear gas on the protesters followed by gunshots but the strong resilience of the protesters enabled them to reach the palace which symbolizes the power of the military junta.
Dozens of protesters were wounded during the confrontation between the protesters and police forces.
Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok had directed the police commanders to not resort to the excessive use of violence against the protesters.
Also, UNITAMS head Volker Perthes called on “the security forces to respect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly”.
Resistance Committees in Madani and Port Sudan surrounded the headquarters of the state governments calling for the power handover to a civilian government.
On Sunday night the Resistance Committees in Khartoum announced their decision to stage a sit-in outside the presidential place until the handover of power to a civilian government.
In response to this announcement of the open-ended sit-in, the security forces immediately assaulted the protesters outside the presidency using bullets and tear gas.
Primary reports say over a hundred protesters were injured some of them sustained bullet wounds.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors still did not release a statement to confirm their death.
Khartoum North committees issued a statement to denounce the excessive use of forces by the security forces and called on to evacuate the place.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment