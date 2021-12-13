13 Women Allegedly Raped by Sudanese Security Forces: UN
December 21, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – 13 women were allegedly raped by the Sudanese security forces after their arrest during the anti-coup protests on December 19, said the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday.
The Darfur Lawyers Association on Monday said had evidence that the security forces raped female protesters after the arrest on Sunday. But did not disclose the number of rape survivors.
“Our Joint Human Rights Office in Sudan has received allegations that 13 women and girls were victims of rape or gang rape,” said Liz Throssell OHCHR Spokesperson.
Throssell added they also received allegations of sexual harassment by security forces against women who were trying to flee the vicinity of the presidential palace after the protest.
The Sudanese government did not react to the allegations made by the Darfur legal group.
Sudanese women participated massively in the protests on Sunday.
Two people were killed and over 300 protesters wounded as a result of the excessive use of force against the peaceful demonstrators.
“We urge a prompt, independent and thorough investigation into the allegations of rape and sexual harassment, as well as the allegations of death and injury of protesters as a result of the unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, in particular use of live ammunition,” said the UN human rights body.
For her part, Norway Ambassador to Sudan Therese Løken Gheziel condemned the sexual assaults on female protesters.
“Rape and sexual assault are weapons to silence the people. Unacceptable. Will deepen mistrust in security forces. Perpetrators must be held accountable,” Gheziel said in a tweet posted on Tuesday.
Sudanese massively participated in the protests organized across the country on the third anniversary of the December revolution.
The demonstrators also chanted slogans rejecting the agreement signed by the coup leader Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok who is accused of legitimizing the coup.
No comments:
Post a Comment