Egypt Coordinates with the Gulf Cooperation Council on All Issues: FM Shoukry
Ahram Online
Sunday 12 Dec 2021
Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry said on Sunday that Egypt was coordinating with the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) countries on all regional issues.
In a press conference held in Riyadh following the launch of the political consultation mechanism between Egypt and the GCC, Shoukry stated that the security of the Arabian Gulf was an integral part of the security of both Egypt and the Arab world.
He also spoke on the necessity to boost coordination between the GCC and Egypt against the unprecedented challenges in the region, adding that the relations between Egypt and the council’s countries were strategic.
Furthermore, General-Secretary of the GCC Nayaf bin Al-Hajraf said during the presser that Egypt was the pillar of security and stability in the region.
He added that Shoukry and the GCC’s ministers discussed relations between Egypt and the GCC’s member states and ways to boost these relations in different fields.
Al-Hajraf stated that the discussions also included international and regional issues of mutual concern and a convergence of views was demonstrated in these discussions.
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan stated during the press conference that coordination between the GCC and Egypt is an essential factor in the stability of the region.
