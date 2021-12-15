Ethiopia: Skewed Request Encourages Human Rights Abusers
December 15, 2021
Africans have once again proven solid stance to solutions devised by Africans to resolve current and emerging problems. Of course, the bulk of problems witnessed in Africa, by and large, have masterminds somewhere outside of the continent. No matter what, “African solution” is the best to cure the disease.
The request to a special session by the UN human rights body which lacks supports from African members of the Council speaks volume in this regard. The so-called request is nothing other than one of a kind aimed at achieving some sort of narrow-end political goals. Why are we saying this?
The US recently has given name to the culprits of human rights abuses, atrocities and destruction of civilian infrastructure in Amhara and Afar by [the terrorist TPLF] Forces. What is more, Human Rights Watch Crisis and Conflict Director Lama Fakih described the group’s atrocity as: “[the terrorist TPLF] showed brutal disregard for human life and the laws of war by executing people in their custody.” What we Africans, Ethiopians and all peace and justice loving people were waiting for the UN Human Rights Council to denounce this and accept the call made by the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) for an independent investigation in both states.
Amazingly, in a condition disregarding the unreserved commitments and efforts exerted by the GoE; some Council members have called for a session conspiring to apply every available means to put unjustifiable political pressure on Ethiopia. If that was not their objective, they would not dare to convene a special session, undervaluing the findings that were revealed by the joint investigation team itself.
In the first place, if humanitarian issues had been their prime consideration, they would have been initiating more investigations on the wide-ranging meanness perpetuated by members of the terrorist group against peoples residing in Amhara and Afar states.
Had their concern been humanitarian, the brutal atrocities executed by members of the terrorist group against scores of innocent civilians in Amhara and Afar states, gang rapes committed on women at all age group even on nuns; and peoples’ displacements had been their focus areas and compelled them to act accordingly.
If they were truly working to protect the rights of human, the unspeakable inhumane crimes of the terrorist group would have been agonizing them, pierced their heart and forced them take measures seriously. However, their prime target is far from that. It is to put the nation between a rocky and hard road; thereby achieving their political agenda.
It is an open secret that from the very beginning when the terrorist faction invaded the Amhara and Afar states, no single entity in the western hemisphere has dared to boldly condemn its expansion except consistently accusing the government seemingly giving green light for the terrorist group; and encouraging the enterprise to advance its moves.
In actual fact, this is not an unusual incidence for African/Ethiopia; and a new experience for those entities as they had done it even before. However, things would not be as they seemed to be; and would not continue as they were before.
Ethiopia has urged members of the Human Rights Council to categorically reject and vote against the special session and its politically motivated outcome. The UN human rights body must show respect to itself by living up to its mission. It should not trespass its own principles and become instrument to certain groups. Of course, there are enough members that would understand the true nature of the situation in Ethiopia and those members who signed in favor of the session should reconsider their positions so that perpetrator of human rights abuses should be held to account.
The Ethiopian Herald December 15/2021
