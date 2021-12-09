Guterres Condemns Killing of Seven UN Peacekeepers in Mali
Umar Kashaka
Journalist @New Vision
The United Nations (UN) secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, has condemned an attack against their convoy in Mali that has left seven peacekeepers dead and three others seriously injured.
The peacekeepers under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were from Togo.
The UN said they were part of a convoy travelling from Douentzato Sevare.
They were attacked when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in the Bandiagara region in central Mali on Wednesday morning.
'Perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice swiftly,' Guterres said in a tweet.
UN says since the start of 2021, dozens of attacks against MINUSMA personnel involving improvised explosive devices have been recorded.
