South African President Positive for COVID-19
By AFP
Dec 13, 2021 05:28 PM
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledges the applause after Parliament elected him as president in Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday. MPs from the African National Congress party, which won 230 out of 400 seats on May 8, choose the head of state in the parliament's first post-election sitting. Photo: VCG
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and was receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement.
Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day but was in good spirits and being monitored by doctors, it said.
The highly mutated Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa in November and sparked global panic over fears that it is more contagious than other variants.
Ramaphosa would remain in self-isolation in Cape Town for the time being and had delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.
On a recent visit to four West African states, the president and the entire South African delegation were tested for COVID-19 in all countries, the statement said.
"The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December."
The statement quoted Ramaphosa as saying his infection served as a warning of the importance of getting vaccinated and remaining vigilant against exposure.
"Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization," the statement said.
People who came in contact with the president were advised to watch for COVID-19 symptoms or get tested.
"I am very sorry to hear you tested positive for COVID-19, my brother Cyril Ramaphosa. I wish you a swift recovery. Stay strong! Together!" World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.
