Sudan Denies Ethiopian Reports About Khartoum's Support to TPLF: Foreign Ministry
Sunday 12 Dec 2021
Sudan has denied accusations about supporting the Tigray Liberation Front, after reports by the Ethiopian state Broadcasting Corporate (Fana).
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sudan (photo courtesy of official Facebook account).
The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement its full commitment to the principles of good neighborliness, and not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.
The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes unofficial translation of the text of the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan followed up with astonishment the news published by the Ethiopian state Fana Broadcasting Corporate on December 9, 2021, in which it accused Sudan of supporting the Tigray Liberation Front, and also claimed that Sudan harbored and trained elements of the Tigray People's Liberation Front to confront the Ethiopian government forces.
In the face of these arbitrary allegations that are contrary to the truth, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to affirm Sudan's full commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and that what was reported by Fana agency is absolutely untrue and baseless.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan also calls on Ethiopia to stop accusing Sudan of taking aggressive stances and practices that are not supported by evidence on the ground, and would like to affirm that Sudan controls all of its internationally recognized territories and borders with neighboring Ethiopia, and has never, and will never, allow its use for any aggression."
No comments:
Post a Comment