Sudan Umma Party Distances Itself from New Alliance for Hamdok Cabinet
December 13, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The National Umma Party (NUP) stressed its non-participation in ongoing consultations for a political declaration aiming to establish a new political coalition supporting the Hamdok-Burhan Agreement.
Darfur movements backing Burhan’s coup and some other political groups favourable to the 21st November agreement discuss a draft political framework under which a political majority will form to support Hamdok’s third government.
NUP leader Fadallah Burma was one of the mediators of the agreement and participated actively in these efforts despite the party’s rejection.
“The party has nothing to do with the ongoing discussions about the political declaration,” said NUP Secretary-General Elwathig Elbreir in statements to the Sudan Tribune on Monday.
Elberir pointed out that the participation in the consultations of the party’s leader, Burma, caused confusion for the Forces for Freedom and Changes who are opposed to the move.
In order to dissipate this confusion, he added that the Party is working on a road map to get out of the political crisis.
“It will be announced at the end of this week,” he stressed.
In line with the Hamdok-Burhan deal, the new cabinet would be formed of technocrats while the legislative council would be open to include political groups that backed the former regime except for the National Congress Party of Omer al-Bashir.
Regarding Burma’s participation in the meetings for a new coalition, the NUP secretary-general said the party’s regulations are complex before adding that he is only accountable before the general convention.
Elbreir underscored that they are committed to the FFC coalition, adding they are drafting a political declaration in support of the civil state.
The FFC groups, which signed the Constitutional Document with the military component in August 2019, say the Hamdok-Burhan agreement gives the army the control of the civilian component.
They add that only a civil government would achieve the reforms agreed in the constitutional declaration particularly the reforms of the security sector including the integration of the Rapid Support Forces in the national army.
On Monday, the draft political declaration was released to the press ahead of a meeting on 15th December at the premises of the Umma Party in Omdurman.
(ST)
