Sudan’s PM Media Adviser Resigns over Deal with Coup Leader
December 7, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Faisal Mohamed Salih former media advisor to the Sudanese Prime Minister Tuesday said has resigned due to his disapproval of the political agreement with the coup leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
Salih had been arrested on October 25 after the coup and was released on November 22, one day after the signing of a political agreement between Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and al-Burhan.
He told the Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that he has not resumed his duties in the Cabinet since his release from jail.
“I went to the office several times just to prepare for handover,” he added.
He indicated that the Prime Minister understands his position.
“I do not agree with the agreement, and I believe that it prevents democratic transition,” he stressed.
Hamdok- al-Burhan deal has been rejected by the political and civil society groups as the Resistance Committees hold regular demonstrations against the agreement which excludes the Forces for Freedom and Change and formalises military control over the government.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment