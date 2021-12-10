U.S. Congress Prepares to Adopt Targeted Sanctions on Sudan Coup Leaders
10 DECEMBER 2021
December 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously adopted the Sudan Democracy Act and a resolution condemning the military coup of October 25.
The Act imposes targeted sanctions including, against those who impede the democratic transition in Sudan, threaten its stability, restricts freedom of expression or media access, engage in arbitrary detentions or torture, or misappropriate Sudanese state funds.
These sanctions include visa bans and asset freezes.
However, the bill allows the President to waive sanctions if he considers it to be in the interest of the U.S. and request him to inform the Congress of the waiver.
The vote of the two texts by the committee paves the way for a full vote on the House floor.
In addition, identical legislation and a resolution condemning the coup of October 25 have been introduced in the Senate.
In Khartoum, Sudanese democrats hope that the expected adoption of the legislation will increase pressure on the coup leaders who have obstructed the democratic reforms.
The Sudanese generals dissolved the transitional government and declared the state of emergency in the country accusing the political leaders of neglecting the transition’s reforms and seeking to empower their parties.
The political coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) say the military seek to avoid justice, dissolving the RFS militia and integrating it together with the former rebel groups in the new national army.
The military also did not show enthusiasm to end their economic and commercial activities within a series of reforms agreed with the FMI and World Bank.
Commenting on the ongoing Congress efforts to sanction the coup leaders in Sudan, Ned Price U.S. State Department Spokesperson said his administration is now assessing the progress made on the ground to see if it would lead to restoring the civilian-led transition of not.
He added they want to see if the reinstatement of the prime minister will pave the way for a return to the constitutional order in Sudan or not.
He stressed they have four benchmarks that would lead their assessment in the coming days.
“Number one is the release of all those detained since October 25th. Second is the lifting of the state of emergency. Third is ending all security force violence against peaceful protesters. And fourth is the completion of the civilian-led cabinet selection process”, he said.
