19th Plenum of 14th SPA Standing Committee of the DPRK Held
The 19th Plenary Meeting of the 14th Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea was held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on January 28.
Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, first vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and chairman of the SPA Standing Committee, presided over the plenary meeting.
The meeting was attended by Kang Yun Sok and Pak Yong Il, vice-chairmen of the SPA Standing Committee, its Secretary General Ko Kil Son and other members of the SPA Standing Committee.
Present there as observers were officials concerned of the SPA Standing Committee, the Secretariat of the Cabinet, ministries and national agencies.
Placed on the agenda items were the issue of adopting the DPRK law on supplying cement to cities and counties, the issue of modifying and supplementing the law on the national flag and the law on trade, and the issue of recalling judges of the Central Court of the DPRK and electing to fill vacancies.
A report was made on the gist of the relevant laws and the draft amendments examined at the SPA Legislation Committee.
The plenary meeting studied and examined the presented draft laws and adopted the decrees of the SPA Standing Committee “On adopting the Law of the DPRK on Supplying Cement to the Construction of Cities and Counties,” “On modifying and supplementing the Law of the DPRK on the National Flag” and “On modifying and supplementing the Law of the DPRK on Trade.”
The plenary meeting recalled and elected to fill vacancies judges of the Central Court of the DPRK.
2022-01-30
