Sudan’s NUP Calls for Al-Burhan’s Resignation
January 24, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The National Umma Party (NUP) called on the Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to step down from the head of the transitional collegial presidency.
The NUP’s political bureau held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation in the country and the continued violent repression of protesters by the security services.
In a statement after the meeting, the party said their road map to end the current political stalemate aims to end the coup, restore the civilian-led democratic transition.
The NUP underscored that the escalating violence by the “coup leadership,” despite the ongoing UN led-consultations on a political process to restore legitimacy, confirms that they will continue the brutal crackdown and invent new forms to commit “violent massacres”, arresting protesters and other violations.
“For all these reasons, we strongly demand that the head of the coup and members of his entire coup authority step down immediately (..),” said the NUP in a statement released on Monday
The statement further said that the party would hand over a memorandum formally requesting al-Burhan’s resignation.
(ST)
