Africans’ Understanding of History, Togetherness Elude Interference: Beauty Pageant
January 29, 2022
BY BETELHEM BEDLU
ADDIS ABABA- “Understand our history, accepting who we are and developing our resources is the only way we Africans could escape from international interference,” Ghana’s Most Beautiful Pageant opined.
In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ghana’s Most Beautiful Pageant SetorAbra Norgbe (MD), who once represented Ethiopia in the ‘week of Africa, said Africans should stand in unison and develop their resources to curtail Western interference. As independent states, Africans should be free in their own affairs and the way to do this is through developing their resources, knowing their own history and developing their resources.
Norgbe, who is a medical doctor by profession, went on saying that the more Africans go to the international community for funds, the more they remain under stiff interference. “We have to begin to understand what Africans have. What do we have? We have resources. My country has gold and coal. Ethiopia, which is my second country, has coffee and very beautiful resources that we should have to explore and internally develop.”
As to her, understanding one’s history, not the one Africans were made to believe, helps promote the true indigenous African history like the one that Ethiopian forefather did in Aksum and Lalibela. These historic heritages show how intelligent our forefathers and until Africans understand those things, they are being intimidated by false narratives.
“Africans should accept that others are their brothers and they are one people. Accepting our culture and origin and learning about the other’s history would lead us one step ahead to stand as one and begin to share ideologies on how to push the African continent together.
“I am beginning to promote African unity and Pan-Africanism. Firstly, I started the Ethiopia – Ghana friendship which I hope to expand to other countries once I have an affiliation with them.”
The beauty pageant further highlighted her utilization of the social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to promote Pan-Africanism and to push for African unity. “What am I using this for if not projecting Africa? Chatting with the people that I have influenced over to see ways on how to push African unity is one of the things that I am set out to do.”
“Just like my father gave me a traditional name so that I can remember where I came from, I had been given names in states that I visited in Ethiopia like ‘Faya’ in Sidama and ‘Beshatu’ in Oromia, so, accepting our names, culture, and origin is the first step because the rest is walking in the park,”she remarked.
