Diplomat Dismisses Reports About Visit of Egyptian President to Khartoum
January 22, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Egyptian ambassador to Khartoum denied reports about an unannounced visit of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Sudan on Saturday.
Ambassador Hossam Issa, told the Sudan Tribune on Saturday that the reports about the Egyptian president’s visit to Khartoum are “unfounded”.
“If there is a visit to Sudan, it will be announced officially,” Issa added.
Media outlets in Sudan reported on Saturday that President al-Sisi would conduct a one-day unannounced visit to Khartoum Saturday, accompanied by Director of General Intelligence Abbas Kamel, and a number of ministers.
The Egyptian president and his government are perceived in Khartoum as the supporters of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who carried out a coup against the civilian government.
Egypt is the only country that refused to join regional and international coalitions led by the U.S. to press the junta to restore the civilian-led transitional government.
Since they have been overlooked in the ongoing efforts to settle the Sudanese crisis.
Ambassador Issa accused unnamed parties of spreading rumours against Egypt these days, pointing to false reports published recently about the suspension of visas to Egypt, and the clash between Sudanese students and Egyptian security in Cairo.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment