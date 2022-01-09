9th Congress of the UAWK Held
The 9th Congress of the Union of Agricultural Workers of Korea (UAWK) was held in the capital city of Pyongyang from January 27 to 28.
The congress made a comprehensive, in-depth analysis and review of the work of the union during the period under review and discussed and decided the tasks and ways for the union to fully demonstrate its might as a mass-based political organization in thoroughly implementing the decisions made at the historic 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the Party’s new rural construction programme.
It was attended by delegates elected by UAWK organizations at all levels.
Present there as observers were officials of the Party, administrative and armed forces organs.
The platform was taken by Ri Il Hwan, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of the WPK Central Committee, Ri Tu Song, department director of the WPK Central Committee, executive members of the UAWK Central Committee, chairpersons of the provincial committees of the UAWK, exemplary officials of UAWK organizations, officials of primary organizations of the UAWK and officials of relevant sectors.
When the conference was declared open, the music of the national anthem of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea was played.
The congress elected its presidium and secretariat.
The congress approved the following agenda items:
1. Review of the work of the Central Committee of the UAWK
2. Review of the work of the Central Inspection Commission of the UAWK
3. On revising the rules of the UAWK
4. Election of the central leadership organ of the UAWK
At the congress, Ri Il Hwan read out “Let the Union of Agricultural Workers of Korea Become the Vanguard in the Struggle for Achieving Our Style of Socialist Rural Development”, the important letter sent by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, to the participants in the 9th UAWK Congress.
Han Jong Hyok, chairman of the UAWK Central Committee, made a report on the first agenda item.
The reporter said the Ninth Congress of the UAWK was held in the historic period when a fresh advance towards the comprehensive development of our-style socialism started, thanks to the respected General Secretary who places his great trust in and expectation of the union to give fullest play to its might as the mass-based political organization of agricultural workers in the drive to implement to the letter the decisions of the Eighth Congress of the WPK and its great socialist rural construction programme.
He noted that Kim Jong Un led the union to fulfil its responsibility and duty in the campaign for implementing the ideas of the Party and defending its policies with his outstanding leadership and great loving care and trust during the period under review.
The General Secretary sent a historic letter to the participants in the Eighth Congress of the UAWK, thereby providing an important guideline the UAWK should hold fast to in carrying out the socialist cause of Juche, he said.
The achievements made in the work of the UAWK during the period under review were the precious fruition born by the sagacious leadership, great love and trust of the General Secretary in it, he stressed.
He said the UAWK is faced with a task to make a positive contribution to ushering in a new great era of socialist rural development by dynamically conducting the three revolutions under the slogan “For a fresh victory of socialist rural construction!” set forth at the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Party Central Committee.
Noting that victory and glory would always be in store for the agricultural workers and UAWK members as they are led by the General Secretary whatever trials may lie in their way, he ardently called on the participants to strive for a fresh victory of the socialist cause.
Speeches on the first agenda item were made at the congress.
The congress heard a report on the second agenda item “Review of the work of the Central Inspection Commission of the UAWK”, which was followed by speeches. A resolution was adopted with the unanimous approval.
The congress discussed the third agenda item “On revising the rules of the UAWK”.
There was a report on the rules of the UAWK that had been revised and supplemented as required by the developing revolution and the UAWK-building principle, and a resolution was adopted with the unanimous approbation of the delegates.
The congress discussed the fourth agenda item “Election of the central leadership organ of the UAWK”.
It elected the Central Committee of the UAWK.
All the nominees were elected members and alternate members of the Central Committee of the UAWK with the unanimous approval of the delegates.
There was the first plenary meeting of the 9th Central Committee of the UAWK.
Ri Il Hwan announced the result of the first plenary meeting.
The Executive Committee of the UAWK Central Committee was elected.
Han Jong Hyok was elected chairman of the Central Committee of the UAWK and Yun Chol, Ri Yong Chol and Kil Sang Bong were elected vice-chairmen.
The Organizing Committee of the Central Committee of the UAWK was formed.
The chairman, vice-chairmen and members of the Central Inspection Commission of the UAWK were elected.
Department directors of the Central Committee of the UAWK and the editor-in-chief of the organ of the Central Committee of the UAWK were appointed.
The congress elected the committee for drafting the resolution of the congress with newly-elected members of the 9th central leadership organ of the UAWK, and the committee comprehensively examined the draft resolution on the first agenda item.
A resolution on the first agenda item which was supplemented with the creative and constructive opinions of the delegates was adopted with the unanimous approval.
2022-01-30
No comments:
Post a Comment