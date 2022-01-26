Sudan’s Wad Madani Launches Civil Disobedience
January 25, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The residents of Wad Madani, the capital of Al Jazirah State in central Sudan, Tuesday launched civil disobedience to protest the killing of two people during a recent anti-coup protest on January 24.
The central market in the town was completely closed while the streets were empty of cars and pedestrians. Also, shops in the neighbourhoods were closed in response to calls made by the Resistance Committees to protest the continued brutal crackdown against peaceful demonstrators.
The security forces across the country now open fire on protesters and use heavy machine guns mounted on four wheels vehicles.
Wad Madani has been witnessing protests since the killing of a protester by a gunshot to the neck in a demonstration on January 17.
The acting governor of Al Jazirah state, Abdel Hadi Abdallah, resigned from his position on January 19 to protest the disproportionate violence against demonstrators.
For its part, the Sudanese Professionals Association in the state called to continue the general strike on Wednesday and Thursday, January 26 and 27.
There are reports about growing protests in northern Sudan in several towns amid calls to block the highway linking Sudan with Egypt.
