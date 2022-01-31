Hwasong-12 Ground-to-Ground Intermediate-range Ballistic Missile Held for Evaluation
The test-fire of Hwasong-12 ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile for evaluation was conducted on January 30 according to a plan of the Academy of Defence Science, the Second Economy Commission and other institutions concerned.
The test-fire was aimed at selectively evaluating the ballistic missile under production and deployment and verifying the accuracy of the overall weapon system.
It was conducted at the highest-angle launch system from the northwestern part of the country toward the waters of the East Sea of Korea in consideration of the security of neighbouring countries.
The Academy made public the photographic images of the earth taken from space by a camera installed at the missile warhead.
It confirmed the accuracy, security and operation efficiency of the of the Hwasong-12 weapon system under production.
