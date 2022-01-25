Security Forces Arrest Medical Workers in Khartoum
January 25, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Unified Doctors’ Office announced the arrest of nine physicians, six foreigners and three Sudanese, by the security authorities on Monday.
According to a press release, the medical staff are members of the international humanitarian medical organization Médecins Sans frontières (MSF) working at Al-Jawda Hospital in Khartoum.
The Sudan Tribune learnt that nine doctors four including four women were taken to the Police Northern Section. Three are French, an Italian, a Pakistani and a Yemeni.
The coalition of prodemocracy groups said the arrest of nine doctors is part of the continued violations against civilians, medical and health personnel, and the sanctities of hospitals.
“MSF provides a great humanitarian service to the people wounded by the bullets of putschists and other various tools of repression on a daily basis. Their arrest is a direct attack on the humanity and disrupts the message of medicine and humanitarian cooperation between peoples,” reads the joint statement.
The group called for the release of the detained doctors, stressing that the military controlled Sovereign Council bears the responsibility for their safety.
The Unified Doctors’ Office gathers three pro-democracy groups Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, the legitimate Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate, the Committee of Consultants and Specialists.
The security forces used to attack hospitals after protests and beat medical personnel. However, the arrest of doctors is a new escalation in the violent repression by the military leders.
(ST)
