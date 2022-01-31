Sudan Arrests Two SPLM-N Agar Members on Charge of Funding Protesters
People gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, on Jan. 13, 2022. (AP photo)
January 30, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese security authorities on Sunday arrested two members of the SPLM-North led by Malik Agar accusing them of financing the activities of Resistance Committees, the spearhead of anti-coup protests.
In a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune, Yasir Arman, SPLM-N Deputy Head said the security service called for the immediate release of two of the Movement’s members in Khartoum Engineer Hussam al-Din al-Merfabi and Dr Mohamed Abdel -Rahman Nuqd Allah who have been arrested at 7:30 p.m.
They are charged with funding and leading the activities of Resistance Committees through the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM),
“These accusations are untrue,” Arman said.
“The SPLM does not fund the Resistance Committees, which are revolutionary, civil self-funded groups and independent in their activities,” he further stressed.
The SPLM-N Agar and two other signatory groups of the Juba Peace Agreement expressed their frustration with the al-Burhan coup and publically denounced it.
The African Union Peace and Security called to avoid “any relapse into conflict by the signatory armed groups who have been peacefully participating in the transition process in Sudan.
The military authorities after the coup had arrested Arman for nearly one month before releasing him.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment