A Course for Participants in 9th UAWK Congress Held
A course for the participants in the 9th Congress of the Union of Agricultural Workers of Korea (UAWK) took place in Pyongyang on January 29.
It dealt with practical matters arising in fully studying the essence of the important letter sent by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un to the participants in the 9th Congress of the UAWK and further strengthening the militant might of UAWK organizations in the struggle for implementing the decisions made at the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the Fourth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Party Central Committee.
It stressed the need for all the participants in the 9th Congress of the UAWK to accelerate socialist rural construction vigorously and make a tangible contribution in bringing earlier the comprehensive prosperity of our state by thoroughly implementing the tasks set forth in the historic letter, cherishing in their minds the great trust and expectation of the Party Central Committee.
During the congress, the participants toured several places in Pyongyang.
In Mangyongdae, they looked round in deep emotion the historic data and materials displayed in the Mangyongdae Revolutionary Museum and President Kim Il Sung’s native home with boundless reverence for him.
They visited the “Hall of the Great Leaders and Their Comrades-in-Arms” in the Korean Revolution Museum.
They conducted colourful political and cultural activities, enjoying the drama Devoted Service for the Good of People, an acrobatic performance and a film.
2022-01-30
