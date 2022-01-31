Sudanese Forces Kill One Youth in Anti-coup Protests
Mothers in Khartoum South hold a banner saying I take to the street with my son and my daughter on January 30, 2022 AFP
January 30, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese security forces on Sunday killed one protester and wounded dozens in the last pro-democracy demonstrations in January, three months after the coup.
The anti-coup protests are spearheaded by the Resistance Committees which call for the return of the armed forces to their barracks and to cease interfering in the management of state affairs.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said that Mohamed Youssif Ismail died of a chest injury but failed to determine if it was caused by a bullet or a tear gas canister.
Sudanese security forces used tear gas canisters horizontally, directed at individuals, in violation of international standards, as confirmed by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Before the protests, the Sudanese authorities issued a statement banning protests in the Khartoum downtown area, the surroundings of the presidential palace and army headquarters.
However, the protesters headed as usual to the presidency which is the headquarters of the military-led Sovereign Council.
When the demonstrators reached the restricted area in large numbers the security forces massively fired tear gas and used Skunk Water to disperse them.
Dozens of peaceful demonstrators were injured in Khartoum and the other states across the country.
Several Resistance Committees spoke about the brutal crackdown by the security forces.
Women are increasingly taking to the streets with banners expressing their support for their daughters and sons.
In another sign of growing anger and rejection of the military rule, Sudanese in northern Sudan states are blocking the highways to prevent the exportation of goods to Egypt which is accused of supporting the coup leaders.
The continued killing of youth has discredited the military rulers failed to explain the excessive use of force against peaceful protesters.
The Commander-In-Chief of the Sudanese army Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reinstated the Islamist officers who worked under the former regime.
Al-Burhan gives them free hand to suppress the protests. He also issued a decree giving them the right to detain protesters arbitrarily.
With Ismail, the death toll from the crackdown on the anti-coup protests rose to 79 people.
Despite the continued excessive use of violence, the resistance committees say they would not give up their peaceful protests.
Also, the delocalized youth groups discuss papers to adopt a political platform reflecting their positions on national issues after the collapse of the current military regime.
The Resistance Committees refuse dialogue, compromise, or partnership with the current military leaders who should take responsibility for the killing and grave crime against humanity they committed since December 2019, say the Sudanese youth.
(ST)
