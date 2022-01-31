Munitions Factory Inspected
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, inspected a munitions factory producing a major weapon system.
He was accompanied by Jo Yong Won, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary for Organizational Affairs of the WPK Central Committee, Kim Jong Sik and Kim Yo Jong, deputy-department directors of the WPK Central Committee, and leading officials in the sector of the Academy of Defence Science.
Looking round the room for education in the revolutionary history and various production sites of the factory, he learned in detail about the recent modernization of technology and production lines done by the factory and its current production from leading officials of the factory.
He highly appreciated the factory for effecting a collective innovation and leap progress in producing major weapons to implement the Party’s decisions, being fully armed with the idea of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Party Central Committee.
Saying that the factory holds a very important position and duty in modernizing the country’s armed forces and realizing the national defence development strategy, he indicated the tasks and ways for continuously developing the factory into an iconic one symbolic of the modernity of the country’s defence industry.
He ardently called on the workers, technicians, officials and military inspectors of the factory to turn out as one in the all-out drive for thoroughly implementing the munitions policies set forth at the 8th Party Congress by carrying forward the traditions and history of the country’s proud defence industry which has safeguarded the Party and the revolution with munitions production, bearing in their minds the single intention to defend the revolutionary cause of the Party with powerful cutting-edge weapons.
All the officials and workers of the factory hardened their pledge to fulfil the honourable mission and duty of being the soldiers of the defence industry faithful to the Party who reliably defend the security of the state, cherishing in their minds the unwavering will of the respected General Secretary who smashes with his bold pluck the challenges of the US imperialists and their vassal forces who attempt to violate in every direction our Republic’s right to self-defence dearer than life and dedicates his devotion and zeal to the path of development of the Juche-oriented defence industry for providing a shortcut to the greatest military power in the harshest-ever adversity.
